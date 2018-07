BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state assets regulator on Friday named Ning Gaoning, chairman of state-owned Sinochem Group, as chairman of ChemChina, while ChemChina’s chairman Ren Jianxin retires.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Reuters reported early this month, citing financial publication Caixin, that Sinochem Group and ChemChina will merge to create a new company, and that Gaoning would become the chairman of ChemChina.