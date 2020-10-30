Syngenta boosts third-quarter sales and profit

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals and seeds company Syngenta Group boosted third-quarter sales and operating profit despite challenging market conditions, the unit of ChemChina said on Friday.
Sales rose 5% year on year to $5.4 billion, a 15% gain at constant exchange rates.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1% to $733 million, it said, as all businesses delivered strong sales growth at constant exchange rates.
Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michelle Adair
