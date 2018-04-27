Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 expects a final investment decision on building an ethane cracker on the U.S. Gulf Coast by joint-venture Chevron Phillips Chemical Co [CHEPH.UL] by late 2019, Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said on Friday.

Chevron Phillips, a petrochemical joint venture between Chevron Corp and Phillips 66, recently started up a 1.5-million-ton-per-year ethane cracker at its Baytown, Texas, plant and is considering adding a second similar sized unit along the Gulf Coast.