April 27, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 expects a final investment decision on building an ethane cracker on the U.S. Gulf Coast by joint-venture Chevron Phillips Chemical Co [CHEPH.UL] by late 2019, Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said on Friday.

Chevron Phillips, a petrochemical joint venture between Chevron Corp and Phillips 66, recently started up a 1.5-million-ton-per-year ethane cracker at its Baytown, Texas, plant and is considering adding a second similar sized unit along the Gulf Coast.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
