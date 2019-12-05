Texas City lifts evacuation after air levels of cancer-causing chemical drop: officials

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Thousands of residents of an East Texas city who fled elevated air levels of cancer-causing petrochemicals were allowed to return to their homes on Thursday after leaks at a chemical plant were halted, officials said.

Port Neches, Texas, a city of about 14,000 people 95 miles east of Houston, had called for an evacuation late Wednesday when air monitors detected elevated levels of butane and butadiene around the TPC Group chemical plant.

Workers were able to halt leaks of butane and butadiene, fire officials said. A processing unit at the plant exploded a week ago and the facility burned for days.