Evacuation order lifted for Texas towns rattled by chemical plant blasts -local media

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Government officials on Friday lifted an order that required as many as 60,000 people to leave their homes in all or parts of four east Texas towns because of the risk of a catastrophic explosion at a burning petrochemical plant, according to a local media report.

The fire at the TPC Group petrochemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, continued to burn on Friday morning, but had been contained on Thursday after several explosions Wednesday damaged nearby homes and forced the evacuation order one day before the Thanksgiving holiday.