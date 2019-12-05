Voluntary evacuation issued for city of Port Neches, Texas

FILE PHOTO: A process tower flies through air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, U.S., November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba/File Photo

(Reuters) - A voluntary evacuation was issued on Wednesday for all residents of Port Neches, Texas, due to elevated levels of 1,3-Butadiene, according to a statement provided by a local official.

The order, issued by the City of Port Neches and Jefferson County Judge Branick, followed a shelter-in-place ordered earlier in the wake of a fire at TPC Group’s chemical plant in the city.

Elevated 1,3-Butadiene level had been measured in some portions of the city and could cause dizziness, nausea, headaches, irritated eyes and throat, the statement said. They did not pose a serious health risk, or a flammability or explosion risk, it said.

“A temporary shelter for those needing a place to stay has been set up at Ford Park Arena,” the statement added.

TPC Group’s Port Neches plant suffered a fire after an explosion on Nov. 27 that injured three workers.

The 218-acre (88-hectare) plant makes flammable petrochemicals used in tires and gasoline.