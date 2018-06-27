FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Russian minister: future of chemicals body OPCW in question after vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Hague (Reuters) - Russia’s Industry Minister on Wednesday said the future of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was in doubt after member states voted - over objections by Moscow - to empower it to assign blame for attacks.

Speaking after OPCW member states voted 82-24 in favor of a British-led proposal affirming the agency should go beyond determining whether a banned weapon had been used, Georgy Kalamonov compared the organization to a sinking ship.

“A lot of the countries that voted against the measure are starting to think about how the organization will exist and function in the future,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch. Writing by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet

