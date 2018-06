THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The British delegation at the global chemical weapons body on Tuesday called for a vote within 24 hours on its proposal to give the watchdog greater powers to assign blame for chemical attacks.

The logo of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is seen during a special session in the Hague, Netherlands June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Russia, Syria and Iran immediately opposed the proposal, presented at a special session at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.