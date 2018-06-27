Chemical weapons body OPCW's members approve empowerment proposal

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A British-led proposal to give the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons (OPCW) new powers to assign blame for attacks with banned toxic munitions overwhelmingly won support from its members on Wednesday, two diplomatic sources said.

The logo of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is seen during a special session in the Hague, Netherlands June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

In a special session, member states of the agency voted 82-24 for the proposal, easily reaching the two-thirds majority needed for it to succeed.

The motion had been supported by the United States and European Union, but opposed by Russia, Iran, Syria and their allies.