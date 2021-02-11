Cheniere seeks U.S. OK to put Texas Corpus 3 LNG export train in service

(Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to approve the company’s request to put in service the third liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

The train has already been operating for months in test mode.

In its filing on Wednesday, Cheniere asked FERC to approve its request at the earliest date possible but no later than March 12.

There are already two trains operating at Corpus Christi.

Each train has the capacity to produce about 5.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, which is equivalent to about 0.66 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas.

As more units under construction enter service, U.S. LNG export capacity is expected to rise to 11.9 bcfd in 2022 from 10.5 bcfd now.

By the mid-2020s, analysts expect the United States will become the biggest LNG exporter in the world, ahead of current global leaders Qatar and Australia.