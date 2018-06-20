GasLog strikes multi-year LNG vessel charter deal with Cheniere

LONDON (Reuters) - Shipping company GasLog has agreed to lease liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker GasLog Sydney to U.S. LNG exporter Cheniere Energy for several years from September, it said in a statement.

Traders work at the post following the IPO for fuel shipper GasLog Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Royal Dutch Shell currently has the vessel under charter, which expires in September.

Cheniere’s LNG portfolio is growing as it boosts production from its Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana and prepares to start output at its Corpus Christi site in Texas.

Cheniere has an option to extend the charter for up to two consecutive periods at rising hire rates, GasLog said. In May GasLog struck a seven-year charter deal for a newbuild LNG carrier with British utility Centrica.