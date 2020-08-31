Cheniere says no major damage to Sabine Pass plant from Hurricane Laura

(Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc said on Monday Hurricane Laura caused no significant damage to its Sabine Pass liquefaction facility and pipeline assets in Louisiana.

The massive storm hit Louisiana last week with 150 mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds, damaging buildings, knocking down trees and cutting power to more than 650,000 people across two U.S. states but its surge was much less than predicted.

The company said it had started to execute on its plan to restart LNG production at the facility and also pledged $1 million to local organizations supporting hurricane relief efforts.

Sabine Pass, located close to the Texas border, is the biggest LNG export plant in the United States. Bechtel, Cheniere’s EPC contractor, will resume pending expansion work at the plant on Monday.