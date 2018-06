(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has reduced his stake in energy company Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) to 9.5 percent, and said he was confident in the company’s management and Chief Executive Officer Jack Fusco.

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S., February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Icahn, still the biggest shareholder of the company, had disclosed a stake of 13.8 percent in Cheniere in December 2015. ((bit.ly/2lHu2Km)