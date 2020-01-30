Cheniere Energy drops lawsuit against Tellurian chairman, vice chairman

FILE PHOTO: Cheniere Energy Inc CEO Charif Souki speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

(Reuters) - Tellurian Inc (TELL.O) on Thursday said Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) has dismissed all claims against its Chairman Charif Souki and Vice Chairman Martin Houston.

Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, had sued its former chairman and chief executive, Souki, in February 2019, alleging he conspired to help finance a joint venture that led to the formation of rival Tellurian.

Tellurian is developing an LNG export plant in Louisiana called Driftwood, which is one of about a dozen of LNG export projects under development in North America.