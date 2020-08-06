August 6, 2020 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cheniere Energy reports second-quarter profit and reconfirms 2020 guidance

Sabrina Valle

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) posted a second-quarter profit on higher margins and accelerated revenue, the company reported on Thursday.

The largest U.S. exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) said results topped analysts’ expectations. The company reported a per share profit of $0.78, compared with a forecast of 58 cents, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Cheniere reconfirmed its full-year 2020 guidance of $3.8 to $4.1 billion in consolidated adjusted EBITDA and $1.0 to $1.3 billion in distributable cash flow.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below