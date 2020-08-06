Cheniere Energy reports second-quarter profit and reconfirms 2020 guidance

(Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) posted a second-quarter profit on higher margins and accelerated revenue, the company reported on Thursday.

The largest U.S. exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) said results topped analysts’ expectations. The company reported a per share profit of $0.78, compared with a forecast of 58 cents, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Cheniere reconfirmed its full-year 2020 guidance of $3.8 to $4.1 billion in consolidated adjusted EBITDA and $1.0 to $1.3 billion in distributable cash flow.