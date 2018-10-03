FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 3:21 PM / in an hour

Watchdog sues Russian meat firm Cherkizovo over safety violations

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s agricultural watchdog said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against meat firm Cherkizovo over safety violations.

Rosselkhoznadzor, the watchdog, said it had asked the court to halt sales of products made by one of Cherkizovo’s poultry units, citing the detection of Salmonella and listeria bacteria.

The regulator also asked the court to order a halt to production at the facility involved for up to 90 days, or require it to pay a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($15,212).

Cherkizovo, a major producer of poultry and pork, declined to comment immediately.

Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

