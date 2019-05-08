Chesapeake Energy reports bigger quarterly net loss

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday its first-quarter net loss widened, hit by a fall in production and lower crude prices.

Net loss available to the shareholders of the Oklahoma-based natural gas and oil producer widened to $44 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The company’s production fell to 484,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 554,000 boepd a year earlier.