Chesapeake expands oil production with $4 billion WildHorse deal

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) said on Tuesday it would buy Texas-based WildHorse Resource Development Corp (WRD.N) in a nearly $4 billion deal, adding lucrative oil-producing regions as part of efforts to cut reliance on low-priced natural gas.

FILE PHOTO - Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Shares of the company, which topped quarterly profit estimates, fell as much as 8 percent in early trading, with analysts pointing to the stock part of the transaction.

WildHorse shareholders will get either 5.989 shares of Chesapeake common stock, or a combination of 5.336 shares of Chesapeake stock and $3 in cash, for each share held.

The offer implies a 21 percent premium to WildHorse last close, while the stock-and-cash option represents a 24 percent premium. The deal includes WildHorse’s net debt of $930 million.

WildHorse’s shares were up 4.5 percent at $19.30 in a broader volatile market.

“We would not be surprised to see a negative market reaction for Chesapeake shares given today’s difficult trading environment and initial dilutive nature of the deal,” said Neal Dingmann, analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

The acquisition is expected to give Chesapeake about 420,000 high-margin net acres in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk formations in Southeast Texas, and help save between $200 million and $280 million in annual costs.

The Austin Chalk, which lies atop the Eagle Ford, is undergoing a renaissance as oil producers deploy technology developed in the shale boom to boost output.

“The complementary WildHorse assets build upon our existing Eagle Ford position and with our Powder River Basin position gives us two powerful oil growth engines in our portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler said on a call with analysts.

Chesapeake has been directing its capital toward oil production against the backdrop of rising crude prices and declining natural gas prices.

The company said its shareholders will own about 55 percent of the combined company, while WildHorse shareholders will own the rest.

Chesapeake said it plans to finance the cash portion of the deal, expected to be between $275 million and $400 million, through its revolving credit facility.

Oklahoma-based Chesapeake posted a net profit of $60 million for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $41 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 19 cents per share, topping estimates of 15 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to $2.42 billion from $1.94 billion.