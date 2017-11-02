FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake Energy profit beats on higher oil prices, lower costs
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in an hour

Chesapeake Energy profit beats on higher oil prices, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) reported on Thursday a quarterly adjusted profit that beat analysts’ estimates on tight cost controls and higher oil prices.

FILE PHOTO - Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S. on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney/File Photo

Oklahoma-based Chesapeake had warned last month that average daily production would fall 15 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, partly due to Hurricane Harvey that hit the U.S. Gulf Coast late August.

The company’s adjusted average sales price rose nearly 16 percent to $52.33 per oil barrel in the quarter.

Net loss available to shareholders narrowed to $41 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter from $1.26 billion, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

Operating expenses nearly halved to $1.85 billion.

Excluding items, Chesapeake earned 12 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimate by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 14.6 percent to $1.94 billion.

Chesapeake’s shares were up 2.5 percent at $4.06 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.