October 3, 2018 / 3:01 PM / in an hour

World chess gets first new president in over two decades

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The World Chess Federation elected its first new president in more than two decades on Wednesday, choosing former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich as its head after an election marred by mud-slinging and recriminations.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich talks to journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Dvorkovich takes over from Russian businessman Kirsan Ilyumzhinov who had headed the federation since 1995, but was suspended in July for having allegedly violated the organization’s code of ethics, something he denied.

Dvorkovich’s path to victory was smoothed after rival Nigel Short, a British grandmaster, withdrew his candidacy earlier on Wednesday and endorsed the Russian against the only other contender, Greece’s Georgios Makropoulos.

The vote took place in the coastal resort of Batumi in Georgia.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Toby Chopra

