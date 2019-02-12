Chess makes move for inclusion at 2024 Paris Olympics

FILE PHOTO: Chess - 2018 World Chess Championship - Magnus Carlsen v Fabiano Caruana - London, Britain - November 26, 2018 USA's Fabiano Caruana plays a move during round 12 of the World Chess Championship Final REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

(Reuters) - The governing body for chess launched a campaign on Tuesday for the game to be included at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) called for faster formats of traditional chess, called rapid and blitz, to be included on the Olympic program.

FIDE said in a statement that the game of chess has a “genuine global appeal” and that it has 189 national federations and 600 million people who practice chess globally.

The International Olympic Committee recognized chess as a sport in 1999 and a year later it was an exhibition event at the Sydney Olympics.

A bid by chess officials to be included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics failed.