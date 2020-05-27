Chevron shareholders approve calls for more transparency on climate lobbying

FILE PHOTO: An entrance sign at the Chevron refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is seen in Pasadena, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp shareholders on Wednesday voted to approve a proposal demanding that the company issue a report on its climate change related lobbying activities, a major win for activists against big oil.

Other shareholder proposals were defeated, including one calling on the U.S. oil producer to split its chairman and chief executive roles that received only around 27% votes in favor.

Rival Exxon Mobil Corp’s shareholders on Wednesday also rejected calls to split the chair and CEO roles along with all other climate related proposals.