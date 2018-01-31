FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Commodities
January 31, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Chevron lifts quarterly dividend by 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 4 percent to $1.12, the 31st year in a row the U.S. oil producer has raised the payout.

The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 16. Chevron is due to report quarterly results on Friday.

The dividend increase was one of John Watson’s last actions as a member of Chevron’s board of directors. Watson retires on Thursday and will be replaced by his deputy, Mike Wirth.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.