Chevron shuts down Tamar gas field off Israel coast in wake of unrest

LONDON (Reuters) - Chevron has shut down the Tamar natural gas platform off the Israeli coast at the instruction of the country’s energy ministry, the company said on Wednesday, following a wave of unrest in the region.

“In accordance with instructions received from the Ministry of Energy, we have shut-in and depressurised the Tamar Platform,” Chevron said in a statement.

The second gas field Chevron operates in the region, Leviathan, continued to run normally and the company was “working with customers and the relevant regulatory bodies to ensure that natural gas supplies continue.”