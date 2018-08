JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African competition watchdog has given Glencore’s (GLEN.L) bid worth roughly $900 billion for Chevron’s (CVX.N) local and Botswana assets the green light, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

But the Competition Commission placed a number of conditions on its approval, including the preservation of jobs after the deal and establishment of a fund to develop small businesses.