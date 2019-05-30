Delek's Ithaca to buy Chevron's North Sea interests for $2 billion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Limited is buying Chevron’s British North Sea oil and gas field interests for $2 billion, the unit of Israel’s Delek Group said on Thursday.

Delek said last month that it had submitted a proposal through Ithaca to buy the assets and Reuters reported last month that Delek was close to clinching the deal.

The acquisition would mark another step for Delek toward its expected public listing, the sources said last month.

The transaction would add 10 producing field interests to the existing Ithaca portfolio, the company said.

DNO this month said it aims to boost production in the North Sea by making more acquisitions, while ConocoPhillips recently sold its assets in the North Sea to private equity-backed Chrysaor.