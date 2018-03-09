FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in 17 hours

South Africa watchdog approves $900 million Sinopec, Chevron deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp got a major boost in its pursuit of Chevron’s South Africa and Botswana assets after South Africa’s Competition Tribunal approved, with conditions, the $900 million transaction on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

State-owned Sinopec was competing for the assets against commodities trader and miner Glencore, which swooped in last October with a $973 million bid following delays to Sinopec’s original agreement.

The transaction is subject to Sinopec investing 6 billion rand ($504 million) over five years to develop a refinery in South Africa’s Western Cape, over and above Chevron’s current investment plans, the Tribunal said in a statement.

The Tribunal also said there should be no retrenchments as a result of the proposed transaction.

As part of the deal, Sinopec will buy a 75 percent share in Chevron’s South African subsidiary that runs the 100,000 barrel per day refinery, a lubricants plant in Durban and 820 petrol stations and other oil storage facilities.

The deal also includes 220 convenience stores across South Africa and Botswana.

($1 = 11.9091 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock

