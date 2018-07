LONDON (Reuters) - Chevron has started a process for the sale of a number of its oil and gas fields in the central North Sea region, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

“A decision has been taken to initiate the process of marketing all our UK Central North Sea assets,” she said.

The assets include the Alba, Alder, Captain, Elgin/Franklin, Erskine, and Jade fields as well as the Britannia platform and its satellites.