September 26, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chevron receives buyer interest in North Sea field stake

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chevron has received interest from a potential buyer for its stake in one of the UK North Sea’s biggest oil and gas developments, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

“Chevron can confirm it has received an expression of interest for its share in the Rosebank project,” she said.

Chevron holds a 40 percent stake in Rosebank, a major development in the West of Shetlands area. The company is currently drawing up development plans for the field.

Reporting by Ron Bousso;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
