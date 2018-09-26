Chevron receives buyer interest in North Sea field stake

LONDON (Reuters) - Chevron has received interest from a potential buyer for its stake in one of the UK North Sea’s biggest oil and gas developments, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

“Chevron can confirm it has received an expression of interest for its share in the Rosebank project,” she said.

Chevron holds a 40 percent stake in Rosebank, a major development in the West of Shetlands area. The company is currently drawing up development plans for the field.