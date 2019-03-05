Chevron expects 3 to 4 percent annual output growth through 2023

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it expects its annual production to grow in the range of 3 percent to 4 percent through 2023, boosted by strong performance in the country’s top shale region, the Permian basin.

The company said it expects shale production from the basin to reach 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2020, and 900,000 bpd by the end of 2023.

Like bigger rival Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron too has moved away from conventional exploration outside the United States to focus on shale oilfields at home.

The San Ramon, California-based company expects to sell assets worth $5 billion to $10 billion between 2018 and 2020, including production assets in Denmark, Azerbaijan and UK’s North Sea.

“We’ve refocused our investment priorities,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth said in a statement, ahead of the company’s investor day on Tuesday.

The company’s annual capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of $19 billion to $22 billion between 2021 and 2023