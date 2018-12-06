Business News
December 6, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Chevron projects $20 billion spending budget for 2019

1 Min Read

A Chevron gas station sign is shown in Cardiff, California, in this January 25, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second largest U.S.-based oil producer, is budgeting $20 billion for capital projects next year, the company said on Thursday.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it plans to spend $3.6 billion to produce oil and gas in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico and $1.6 billion for other shale investments. Chevron will spend $4.3 billion on its Tengiz field in Kazakhstan.

About $2.5 billion of planned spending is for the downstream business that refines, transports and markets fuels and petrochemicals.

Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Tom Brown

