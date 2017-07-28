FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
Chevron swings to quarterly profit as costs drop
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 18 days ago

Chevron swings to quarterly profit as costs drop

Ernest Scheyder

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) swung to a quarterly profit on Friday, helped largely by resurgence in oil and gas production as prices jumped and costs slipped.

Projects that Chevron had been building for years have started to come online and allowed Chevron to progress from spending on construction to marketing and sales. With oil prices inching higher, that also boosted the company's profit.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

"We’re delivering higher production with lower capital and operating expenditures," Chief Executive John Watson said in a statement.

The company reported a second-quarter net income of $1.45 billion, or 77 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $1.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 91 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production surged 10 percent to 2.89 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Shares of San Ramon, California-based Chevron were down slightly in premarket trading, shedding 0.1 percent to $106.

Rival Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.