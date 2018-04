HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday its first-quarter profit jumped 36 percent thanks to rising crude prices CLc1LCoc1 and production.

The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The company posted net income of $3.64 billion, or $1.92 per share, compared to $2.68 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production rose 7 percent to 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.