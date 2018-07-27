FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 12:47 PM / in 2 hours

Chevron misses profit estimates, launches $3 billion buyback

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday and executives launched a long-awaited $3 billion share buyback program.

Shares of the San Ramon, Calif.-based company fell 2.4 percent to $121 in premarket trading.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $3.41 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared to $1.45 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chevron’s expenses rose about 15 percent during the quarter to $37.33 billion.

Production rose about 2 percent to 2.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“Results in 2018 benefited from higher crude oil prices, strong operations and higher production,” Chief Executive Mike Wirth said in a press release.

Executives plan to discuss quarterly results on a conference call with investors on Friday morning.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
