Chevron quarterly profit doubles as U.S. oil production jumps

FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign is shown in Cardiff, California, in this January 25, 2016 photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday its quarterly profit doubled as record oil and gas production helped overcome a series of one-time items.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $4.05 billion, or $2.11 a share, compared with $1.95 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts were looking for the company to report $2.06 per share profit, according to IBES data on Refinitiv.

Production rose to 2.96 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 2.72 million boed a year ago.

