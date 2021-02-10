Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

Health advisory issued after oil spill from Chevron Richmond, Calif. refinery: local media

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chevron Corp's refinery is seen in Richmond, California, U.S. on August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

(Reuters) - A health advisory has been issued after an oil spill from Chevron Corp’s 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California refinery at “Long Wharf” off point Richmond, according to local media reports.

The Contra Costa Health Department called this a “Level 2” incident and the advisory is issued for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo, according to the reports.

SOURCE: (abc7ne.ws/3jAAQGB)

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru

