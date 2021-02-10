Health advisory issued after oil spill from Chevron Richmond, Calif. refinery: local media

(Reuters) - A health advisory has been issued after an oil spill from Chevron Corp’s 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California refinery at “Long Wharf” off point Richmond, according to local media reports.
The Contra Costa Health Department called this a “Level 2” incident and the advisory is issued for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo, according to the reports.
