Chevron Phillips Chemical to report plastic pellet spills

(Reuters) - Chevron Phillips Chemical Co said bit.ly/2Z0Knfp on Tuesday it would start reporting plastic pellet spills from its chemical plants in 2019.

Activist shareholder As You Sow, which had been pressurizing the petrochemical company’s joint owners Chevron Corp and Phillips 66 to report pellet spills, said it will now stand down.

Last month, the investor said reut.rs/2U8Aclg Exxon Mobil had agreed to report pellet spills from its plants.

Pellets, used in manufacturing plastic products, are a major source of ocean pollution, environmentalists say.

The company will also report on recycling efforts related to spilled pellet recovery in its annual sustainability report.