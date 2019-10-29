Chicago teachers union calls meeting of delegates, cautions no deal yet

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago Teachers Union summoned hundreds of its leaders for a Tuesday evening update on the nine-day-old strike but said that negotiators had not yet arrived at a tentative deal to end the walkout at the third-largest U.S. school district.

FILE PHOTO: Hundreds of teachers and supporters march, days before the teacher's union was set to go on strike if a contract settlement was not reached, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 14, 2019. Picture taken October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan O'Brien -/File Photo

The union said the 825 members of its House of Delegates would meet behind closed doors at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) for the first time since walking off the job on Oct. 17, canceling classes for some 300,000 students.

Chicago’s 25,000 public school teachers want a pay increase along with smaller class sizes and more support staff.

The strike is the latest in a recent wave of work stoppages across the United States by educators who have called for more resources and emphasized the need to help underfunded schools, framing their demands as a call for social justice.

It is the second-longest U.S. teachers’ strike in recent memory. A teachers strike in Union City, California, in June lasted three weeks.

District officials said on Tuesday that they had proposed to spend $25 million to address overcrowding in the district and a further $70 million to hire support staff, such as nurses and social workers.

“It’s time to move forward to a resolution,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during an afternoon news briefing. “This is a deal of historic proportions that matches up with value statements on equity that the union has said are important to it.”

The union and Chicago Public Schools officials were at the bargaining table on Tuesday after they were unable to agree on contract terms after a 16-hour negotiating session that began on Monday.

The union has been without a contract since July 1.

“The union has laid out a path for a settlement ... this is still an opportunity for the mayor to enter into an historic agreement,” Robert Bloch, an attorney for the union, said during a news conference earlier on Tuesday.

Teachers have picketed in front of many of the district’s 500 schools and have held several rallies in Chicago’s downtown area during the strike.

The strike is the first major test for Lightfoot, a political newcomer elected in April. She has said the district could not afford the union’s full demands, estimating they would cost an extra $2.4 billion each year for an increase of more than 30% in the current $7.7 billion school budget.