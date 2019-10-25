Chicago union leader sees 'path' to settle week-long teachers' strike

CHICAGO (Reuters) - About 300,000 students in Chicago missed classes for a seventh day on Friday as the city’s teachers union and public school district worked to resolve a deadlock over class sizes, support-staff levels and pay in negotiations over a new contract.

FILE PHOTO: Teachers and parents picket in front of and near Helen C. Pierce School of International Studies during the first day of a teacher strike in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan O'Brien/File Photo

The leader of the Chicago Teachers Union said good progress had been made during negotiations on Thursday.

“We had conversations that hopefully will give us a path to a settlement,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said at a Friday morning news conference. “Right now I’m guardedly optimistic.”

The union, which represents the city’s 25,000 teachers, has been without a contract since July 1. The strike began on Oct. 17.

Striking teachers rallied again on Friday afternoon at Chicago’s Buckingham Fountain.

The strike is the latest in a wave of teacher work stoppages in cities and states across the United States. Some of the strikes, such as a six-day work stoppage in Los Angeles last winter, have involved similar demands for more school resources.

The Chicago strike has lasted longer than any of the recent walkouts in other district, except for a three-week teachers strike in Union City, California in June.

Student athletes are feeling the repercussions. The strike has forced the cancellation of hugely popular high school football games, with college scholarships on the line for some of the athletes. Other sports and school activities have been brought to a halt as well.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) said on its website it waived some rules to allow football teams to take part in playoffs if the strike ended before Wednesday.

After a lawsuit filed by parents, a Cook County judge was due to rule by 5 p.m.(2200 GMT) on whether local cross-country running teams sidelined by the strike can take part in competitions over the weekend, said Kevin Sterling, an attorney on the case.

“If the kids miss regional, there are no next games,” Sterling said. “I have a personal stake in this because I have a son that is a cross-country runner.”

POLITICAL TEST

Chicago teachers voted to go on strike against the third-largest U.S. school district after contract negotiations failed to yield a deal on pay, class overcrowding and a lack of support staff, such as nurses and social workers.

The strike has been the first major political test for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer who was elected in April.

Lightfoot, a progressive Democrat whose campaign promised to reform the school system, has said the district offered teachers a raise of 16% over five years and promised to tackle class sizes and staffing levels.

But she said the district could not afford the union’s full demands, which she estimated would cost an extra $2.4 billion annually, representing more than a 30% increase to the current $7.7 billion school budget.

“While the public is very sympathetic to the issues of more nurses and so on, there’s a pretty good understanding that it just doesn’t come out of thin air and will have to take years of effort to make the schools better,” said Dick Simpson, a political science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a former Chicago City Council member.