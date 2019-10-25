Student athletes fight to compete during Chicago teachers strike

(Reuters) - Student athletes in Chicago are fighting for their right to compete after a seven-day teachers’ strike disqualified some from championships and imperiled scholarship chances for others.

FILE PHOTO: Teachers and parents picket in front of and near Helen C. Pierce School of International Studies during the first day of a teacher strike in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan O'Brien/File Photo

The strike has coincided with state-wide playoffs which teams have competed for months to attend and where college talent scouts look for candidates for sports scholarships.

With college futures on the line, athletes are pushing state sports authorities to waive rules that bar them from competing unless they are able to train or are accompanied by teaching staff.

In one case, parents filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to allow their children to run cross country over the weekend.

“I’ve been working for this goal for years,” said Tommy Donohoe, 17, a senior at Lane Tech College Prep High School, after a judge denied the lawsuit’s request to allow teams to run at a Saturday regional championship. “For other students, who are potential scholarship athletes, it’s even more important because for them there is money on the line.”

About 300,000 students in Chicago missed classes on Friday as the city’s teachers union and public school district worked to resolve a deadlock over class sizes, support-staff levels and pay in negotiations over a new contract.

The leader of the Chicago Teachers Union said good progress had been made during negotiations, but by 6 p.m. (1900 ET) there was no word of a breakthrough in talks.

Facing pressure from student athletes, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) on Friday waived rules to allow football teams to take part in postseason playoffs if the strike ended before Wednesday.

Striking teachers rallied again on Friday afternoon and at one point were blocked by police as they tried to march down Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden threw his support behind the teachers in a tweeted video on Friday after fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren gave them her backing earlier in the week.

The strike is the latest in a wave of teacher work stoppages in cities and states across the United States. Some of the strikes, such as a six-day work stoppage in Los Angeles last winter, have involved similar demands for more school resources.

The Chicago strike has lasted longer than any of the recent walkouts in other districts, except for a three-week teachers strike in Union City, California in June.

The strike has been the first major political test for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer who was elected in April.