Chicago mayor says he will not seek a third term

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will not seek re-election next year, he told a news conference on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade Investment Luncheon Program in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew NellesREUTERS/

Emanuel was up for a third term and would have likely faced a crowded candidate field in the next election in February.

About a dozen people have said they will run to be the next mayor of the third-largest U.S. city, according to local media reports.

“This has been the job of a lifetime, but it is not the job for a lifetime,” Emanuel told reporters.

Emanuel’s announcement came just days after a petition drive headed by former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn was initially found by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners to have submitted enough signatures to place a referendum on the Nov. 6 city ballot limiting Chicago mayoral terms in office to two.

In recent months, anti-violence protesters have called for Emanuel’s resignation as the city continues to be plagued by shootings, largely on the South and West sides of the city.

Emanuel has served as mayor since 2011. Previously, he was White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama. He also served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton.