Chicago policeman accused of killing black teen takes stand at trial

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The white Chicago police officer who shot to death a black teen in 2014 took the witness stand on Tuesday in his own defense at his trial, in a decisive case for race relations and policing in the third-largest U.S. city.

FILE PHOTO: Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke listens to testimony during his trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 25, 2018. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Pool via REUTERS

Jason Van Dyke, 40, is accused of shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times and faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct.

He is the first Chicago police officer to face a murder charge for an on-duty incident in decades.

Prosecutors have said that Van Dyke was not justified in shooting McDonald. Defense attorneys and witnesses described McDonald as an unruly, threatening criminal who was under the influence of a drug.

Van Dyke’s testimony comes in week three of the trial. The 12-person jury includes one black member.

A video of the shooting, released more than a year after the incident in response to a lawsuit, sparked days of protests in Chicago and led to the firing of Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy.