Chicago policemen conspired to shield officer convicted of murder: prosecutor

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Three Chicago policemen conspired to cover up a fellow officer’s 2014 fatal shooting of a black teenager, a prosecutor said on Tuesday, as their trial opened weeks after the murder conviction of the man they are accused of protecting.

FILE PHOTO: Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke looks as the jury sends a question to Judge Vincent Gaughan (not shown) during deliberations in Van Dyke's murder trial of 17-year old Laquan McDonald, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 5, 2018. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said in her opening statement that the defendants - David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney - conspired with others to protect the former officer, Jason Van Dyke, who was found guilty in October.

A written account by the defendants conflicted with video evidence of the shooting, she said.

“Instead of serving and protecting all citizens of Chicago the defendants tried to protect only one – Jason Van Dyke – by trying to create a false justification for the shooting of Laquan McDonald,” she said.

In October, a jury found Van Dyke, who is white, guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of Laquan McDonald, in a case that had laid bare tensions between the black community and police. McDonald, 17, was armed with a knife when he was killed.

The Van Dyke verdict was the first time an on-duty Chicago police officer was held criminally accountable for the killing of an African American. The conviction followed numerous acquittals or mistrials of police officers facing criminal charges across the country in the deaths of black men.

The defendants in the current trial, presided over by Judge Domenica Stephenson of the Illinois Circuit Court of Cook County, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Defense attorneys said in their opening statements that the prosecutor’s case lacks evidence.

“Whatever your feelings are about Jason Van Dyke, whatever you believe about his actions, that’s different than what these men did and what these men wrote,” James McKay, Walsh’s attorney, said.

A dashboard camera video of McDonald’s shooting prompted days of protests, the ouster of the city’s police superintendent and calls for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign. The clip was released by the city more than a year after the shooting in response to a Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit.

Van Dyke, 40, is in jail awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction and up to 30 years for each of the 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot he fired at McDonald.

Walsh and March, who was a detective, are no longer with the force. Gaffney was suspended without pay.