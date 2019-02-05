Chicago mayor condemns anti-Muslim emails written by Cubs family head

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during the North American Climate Summit in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago’s mayor on Tuesday condemned the “ignorance and intolerance” in emails written by Joe Ricketts, head of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team, in which he expresses anti-Muslim sentiment.

The emails dated from 2009 to 2013 and published on Monday by the Splinter news website, include one in which Ricketts says Americans should never let Islam become a “large part” of society.

“The ignorance and intolerance he has espoused are not welcome in Chicago,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “Hate has no home in Chicago.”

Ricketts on Monday apologized for the emailed exchanges between him and various people, saying they did not accurately reflect his values.

In one of the emails from 2012, Ricketts, the retired founder of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, wrote: “Muslims are naturally my (our) enemy due to their deep antagonism and bias against non-Muslims.”

While Ricketts has no direct involvement in the Chicago Cubs’ day-to-day operations, his son Tom Ricketts serves as chairman of the Major League Baseball franchise, and three other children - Pete, Laura and Todd - serve on the Cubs board.

“We are aware of the racially insensitive emails in my father’s account that were published by an online media outlet,” Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “Let me be clear: The language and views expressed in those emails have no place in our society.”

Joe Ricketts and his other children did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

TD Ameritrade spokeswoman Becky Niiya said the exchanges “reflect points of view that run counter to our values and what we stand for at TD Ameritrade: namely diversity, inclusion and compassion for each other.”