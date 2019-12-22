Thirteen people shot at Chicago house party, police say

(Reuters) - Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting at a house party on Chicago’s south side, police said, adding that they have identified two people they consider of interest to the investigation.

All 13 victims were transported to local hospitals after police responded at the scene of what they believe was a house party at around 12:30 a.m. CT (0630 GMT), according to a police statement. One of the victims was a 16-year-old boy, ABC 7 reported.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for further details.