FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#U.S.
January 11, 2018 / 5:53 PM / in 2 hours

Teens get probation for livestreaming of Chicago sex assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two teenage boys who pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed live on Facebook have been sentenced to five years of probation, Chicago prosecutors said on Thursday.

Cook County juvenile court judge Patricia Mendoza sentenced the two 15-year-olds on Wednesday and ordered them to register as sex offenders, said Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the district attorney.

The pair pleaded guilty to child pornography in November. They were originally charged with aggravated sexual assault and manufacturing and dissemination of child pornography.

Police said at the time of the attack in March that five or six males had assaulted the girl, whose family contacted authorities when she went missing. People who were watching the attack live did not call police, they said.

Reuters does not name the victims of sexual assault.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.