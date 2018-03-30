FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NYSE in talks to acquire Chicago Stock Exchange: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s (ICE.N) New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is in talks to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, a month-and-a-half after U.S. regulators blocked the sale of CHX to China-based investors.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NYSE may pay about $70 million for CHX, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    CHX and NYSE did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

    Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

