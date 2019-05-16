Deals
May 16, 2019 / 9:03 PM / in an hour

Chico's rejects takeover offer from Sycamore

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Chico’s FAS Inc said on Thursday it had rejected private equity firm Sycamore Partners LP’s offer to take the company private in a deal valued at $407.8 million.

The company said Sycamore’s offer of $3.50 per share substantially undervalued the retailer, known for its Soma brand of women’s intimate apparel.

Chico’s had earlier said it had rejected a higher $4.30 per share offer from Sycamore, which owns a 6.6% stake in the company.

Chico’s shares fell 1.3% to $3.75 in extended trading.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
