Chico's to review private equity Sycamore's $3.50 per share buyout offer

(Reuters) - Struggling women’s apparel retailer Chico’s FAS Inc said on Friday it would review the latest unsolicited $407.8 million cash offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners LP, sending its shares up nearly 12 percent.

The latest bid of $3.50 per share is lower than the previous offer of $4.30 per share, which the company had rejected, saying it had “substantially undervalued” the retailer.

The company in its statement did not say when the previous offer was made. The latest offer is a discount of 5.4% to the company’s Thursday close.

Both Chico’s and Sycamore did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on details about the previous offer.

Earlier on Friday, Sycamore, which disclosed a 6.6% stake in the company in an SEC filing, had said the retailer had declined to engage on its offer.

The private equity, which focuses on retail investments, said its stake makes it one of the largest shareholders of the company.

Chico’s, which is known for its Soma brand of women’s intimate apparels, operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States and Canada and also sells its merchandise online.

The 36-year-old retailer has been struggling with sales dropping for at least the last three years and is in the middle of a search for a new chief executive officer after Shelley Broader abruptly resigned in April.

“Given the rate and severity of the deterioration of the company’s business, we believe that it is in the best interests of all stockholders for the board to create those options,” Sycamore said in a letter to Chico’s board, which was part of the filing.

Shares of the company, which have fallen nearly 62% in the last one year, rose to $4.11 in afternoon trade.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is the financial adviser to Chico’s FAS, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is its legal counsel.