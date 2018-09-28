FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Pope defrocks priest at center of Chilean sexual abuse scandal: Vatican

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has defrocked Father Fernando Karadima, the 88-year-old priest at the center of the vast sexual abuse scandal in Chile, the Vatican said on Friday.

Chilean priest Fernando Karadima is seen inside the Supreme Court building in Santiago, Chile, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Karadima was found guilty in a Vatican investigation in 2011 of abusing teenage boys over many years. He was ordered to live a life of prayer and penitence, but he was not defrocked.

Seven Chilean bishops have resigned since June following an investigation into an alleged cover-up of Karadima’s actions.

Karadima, who has always denied wrongdoing, escaped civilian justice because of the statute of limitations in the country.

A Vatican statement in Spanish called the decision “exceptional” and said the pope had done it “for the good of the Church”.

It said Francis signed a decree on the defrocking, technically known as being “reduced to the lay state,” on Thursday, and that Karadima, who is believed to be living in a home for the elderly in the Chilean capital Santiago, was notified on Friday.

Reporting By Philip Pullella

